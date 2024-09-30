People scream, run off Bihar bridge as Kosi river water rises amid floods. Video viral

As heavy rains lash parts of Bihar and a severe flood situation arises, major rivers in the state including the Kosi and Bagmati are flowing over the danger mark. Dozens of people can be seen running off a bridge and screaming as the Kosi river's fast flowing water begins to touch it.(X/@Ranjeet4India)

The rivers' water levels have been rising steadily for the past few days and the government has warned the public from approaching low-lying areas, especially around the rivers.

In a video, shared by Rajya Sabha MP and Congress spokesperson Ranjeet Ranjan, dozens of panicked people can be seen running off a bridge and screaming as the Kosi river's fast flowing water begins to touch it.

"The river is in spate due to the rising water level of the Kosi dam. In this regard, my humble appeal to all the residents of Supaul, Saharsa, Madhepura, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Katihar and Navgachiya is to stay away from the dam and strictly follow the high alert issued by the district administration," he said, advising people to prioritise safety and stay alert as the water levels rise. (Also read: Bihar flood situation worsens as major rivers spate; IMD issues heavy rain alert)

Watch the viral video here:

In the clip, people can be seen rushing to get off the bridge as the water level begins to touch its surface. Women can be heard screaming as many wait for their family and friends to get away from the water. Security personnel also get on the bridge to get the women, men and children off it quickly.

Some people are still seen clicking photos and making videos even as they run to get away from the river water.

As screams continue to echo, the camera pans to the river in spate, which can be seen rapidly flowing and submerging everything in sight.

More rain to come in Bihar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert in the state, warning of heavy rainfall across Bihar in the coming days.

So far, over 16 lakh people have been affected by the floods. The districts affected by the floods include - West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Ggopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Jehanabad, Madhubani, Araria, Purnea, Katihar and Bhojpur.