Black man who called 911 for help was shot 6 times by cop, chilling bodycam video reveals

Chilling bodycam video shows a Las Vegas cop shooting a man dead inside his house even as he wrestled with a woman who invaded his house. The man had called 911 for help after the woman tried to attack him. The chilling video shows the cop firing a bullet that hits the man in the head as he collapses.(X/@shanermurph)

The spine-chilling video shows police officers showing up at the home as sirens wail. The cops walk to the house and kick in the door. Instantly, they hear loud screams coming from a long corridor. Gun in hand, the police officer declares his presence before he finds a man struggling with a woman over a knife at the door of a room.

Panicked by the struggle, the cop swiftly fires a bullet that hits the man in the head as he collapses. The cop run over to the man's limp body and fires five more shots. (Also read: Las Vegas cop shoots dead man who called 911 for help amid home invasion)

Suspect survived

After the encounter, police discovered that the man they killed lived in the house and had called the police for help after struggling to fend off the woman who had broken into his home.

Brandon Durham, 43, had called 911 for help after he suspected multiple people outside his home were shooting inside and entered his home through the front and back doors. He locked himself in the bathroom and told the 911 operator that he was home with his 15-year-old daughter.

Police have arrested the woman, Alejandra Boudreaux, for home invasion with a deadly weapon along with assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and domestic violence. Fortunately, she was not injured when the cop shot at Durham.

Disgusted by police

Durham’s daughter Isabella spoke out after his death, saying that she was “disgusted with the Metropolitan Police,” according to KSNV.

"The violence that occurred here was under someone who was extremely, extremely angry and extremely violent. And I am disgusted in how the Metropolitan Police told my father, after killing him, to stay down. Knowing, treating him like he was the suspect in the situation, he was the victim, and I'm disgusted that the Metropolitan Police will allow me to live fatherless for the rest of my life," she said. (Also read: Four former Milwaukee hotel workers charged in killing of Black man)