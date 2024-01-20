close_game
Brain teaser: If written in uppercase, which 5-letter words can you read upside down?

Brain teaser: If written in uppercase, which 5-letter words can you read upside down?

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 20, 2024 10:17 AM IST

Brain teaser: Can you solve this word-related puzzle? Your time starts now…

Weekend is here and if you’re looking for something to keep you occupied, we have just what you need - a mind-boggling brain teaser. This interesting puzzle will likely keep you busy for hours. Ready for the challenge?

How quickly can you solve this word-related brain teaser?
How quickly can you solve this word-related brain teaser? (Instagram/@nisreen_merchant)

This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the handle Nisreen Merchant. It reads, “What 5-letter word, typed in all capital letters, can be read the same upside down?”

The brain teaser is shared with a caption that reads, “Here is another that will keep you thinking for long. Let's see how creative everyone can be.”

Take a look at this brain teaser below:

The puzzle was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has garnered a few likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and shared their answers. A few said ‘swims’ is the correct answer. Others also mentioned the words ‘level’ and ‘madam’.

Do you know the answer to the word-related brain teaser? How long did it take you to solve the puzzle?

Follow Us On