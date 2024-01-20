Brain teaser: If written in uppercase, which 5-letter words can you read upside down?
Brain teaser: Can you solve this word-related puzzle? Your time starts now…
Weekend is here and if you’re looking for something to keep you occupied, we have just what you need - a mind-boggling brain teaser. This interesting puzzle will likely keep you busy for hours. Ready for the challenge?
This puzzle was shared on Instagram by the handle Nisreen Merchant. It reads, “What 5-letter word, typed in all capital letters, can be read the same upside down?”
The brain teaser is shared with a caption that reads, “Here is another that will keep you thinking for long. Let's see how creative everyone can be.”
Take a look at this brain teaser below:
The puzzle was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has garnered a few likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and shared their answers. A few said ‘swims’ is the correct answer. Others also mentioned the words ‘level’ and ‘madam’.
Do you know the answer to the word-related brain teaser? How long did it take you to solve the puzzle?
