Can you crack this tricky age puzzle? Only 1% with sharp problem-solving skills can get it right

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Apr 29, 2025 02:30 PM IST

Can you solve the tricky puzzle that stumped many?

In today’s digital age, brain teasers have become a popular way to engage and challenge our minds. These puzzles often require a creative approach, encouraging us to think outside the box to find the solution. In a world dominated by quick answers and instant gratification, solving a tricky brain teaser provides a moment of pause, reflection, and satisfaction.

A tricky brain teaser shared on Facebook stumped many.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)
A tricky brain teaser shared on Facebook stumped many.(Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The puzzle

Recently, a brain teaser shared on Facebook has sparked widespread discussions and confusion. Posted by the account Minion Quotes, it has left many scratching their heads, as it revolves around calculating the age of someone in the past. The puzzle reads: "Brain test, 99% will fail. James is 60 years old now. How old was he 30 years ago? Read 5 times before you answer." At first glance, the puzzle seems simple enough, but its wording causes you to pause and reconsider your initial instinct. The key to solving the puzzle lies in understanding the context, yet many users online have been left perplexed.

Check out the riddle here:

The puzzle’s wording cleverly misleads you into overthinking the question. At first, you might assume it’s a tricky mathematical problem requiring complex calculations. However, upon reading it carefully, you’ll realise the answer is actually quite straightforward.

The craze of brain teasers

This particular brain teaser is not the first to capture the internet’s attention. Brain teasers, riddles, and puzzles have long been shared across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, sparking curiosity and debate among users. With titles like “99% will fail” or “Can you solve this?”, these challenges are designed to test our reasoning, comprehension, and sometimes our patience. While some puzzles are trickier than others, the true joy lies in the sense of accomplishment when you finally crack the code.

Brain teasers are a great way to stimulate the mind and encourage problem-solving skills. While many puzzles may seem deceptively simple, their true challenge often lies in getting the right mindset. So, the next time you encounter a brain teaser, remember to take your time, think carefully, and most importantly, read the question thoroughly!

News / Trending / Can you crack this tricky age puzzle? Only 1% with sharp problem-solving skills can get it right
