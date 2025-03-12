Can you solve these challenging puzzles that have stumped even UPSC aspirants?

Engaging in brain teasers is a fantastic way to sharpen cognitive skills, enhance problem-solving abilities, and improve critical thinking. These challenges stimulate the mind, encouraging analytical reasoning and creativity while boosting memory and concentration. Regularly solving brain teasers can be especially beneficial for students, professionals, and anyone looking to keep their mind active and agile. Can you solve all three puzzles?(Pexel)

Now, let’s put your logical reasoning to the test with three challenging blood relation puzzles. Read carefully and try to deduce the correct relationships.

Also read: This mind-boggling maths puzzle has left even experts scratching their heads, can you crack it?

Can you solve all three within a minute?

Puzzle 1: Pointing to a photograph, a woman said, "He is the son of my father's only son." How is the woman related to the person in the photograph?

Puzzle 2: A man points to a girl in a picture and says, "She is the only daughter of my grandfather's only son." How is the girl related to the man?

Puzzle 3: A man said, "My mother’s only son is the father of that girl." How is the man related to the girl?

Take your time to analyze these puzzles before checking the answers below.

Also read: You’ll earn the title of sharp-eyed champion if you spot the hidden dog in this mind-bending illusion

Are you ready?

Answers:

The woman’s father is the only son of her grandfather, which means the person in the photograph is her son.

The man’s grandfather’s only son is his father. This means the girl in the picture is his sister.

The man is referring to himself when he says, "My mother’s only son," meaning he is the father of the girl.

Did you get them right?