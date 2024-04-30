Cat shipped in Amazon return package travels from Utah to California in 6 days, survives without food, water

A Utah couple accidentally packed their pet cat along with a few return items from Amazon in a box. The feline travelled from Utah to California, packed in a box and made it through six days without food or water. Yes, you read that right. Galena, the six-year-old American shorthair was shipped in an Amazon box. (Facebook/@Brandy Hunter)

Galena, the six-year-old American shorthair cat owned by Carrie Clark, had snuck into a three-by-three-foot cardboard box intended for returns from Amazon, along with five pairs of steel-toed boots. After that, the cat was moved to one of the company's warehouses in two different locations, where Amazon staff members found it, reported The New York Times.

"I could not believe that it was true. I told her: I think this is a prank," said Clark to The New York Times. (Also Read: ‘Sichuan’s most badass cat’ accidentally sets house on fire in China, causes ₹11 lakh damage)

According to The Guardian, Galena was comparatively healthy despite her difficult situation. She only faced mild dehydration. The two things that had gone in Galena's favour were that the weather had been warm, which prevented her from freezing or overheating, and one of the box's seams had broken loose, enabling oxygen to flow.

Coworkers told Brandy Hunter, an Amazon employee in a California warehouse, that they discovered a cat in a returned shipment. Galena was taken in for the night by Hunter, who later took the cat to a nearby veterinarian, reported the Guardian. (Also Read: Cat destroys human’s feeble attempt to keep it from opening cabinet)

The veterinarian called the Clarks to let them know that Galena was now in their care after scanning Galena's microchip. In order to be reunited, the Clarks boarded a plane and flew to California.

"She doesn't meow a lot and she loves boxes, so for her, she was really happy in that moment, I'm sure. Although I'm sure that wasn't the case later on," Clark said to The Guardian.