Chinese mother stabs baby with needle nearly 600 times to treat, punish him

A video has surfaced on Chinese social media, sparking instant outrage. It reportedly shows a 10-month-old baby with nearly 600 needle puncture wounds. The doctor said that the baby improved after surgery.

A social media user who goes by “Spine Surgeon Dr Sui Wenyuan,” shared the video, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). He shared that the baby was admitted to the hospital with wounds all over his body, allegedly caused by the mother.

The individual works as an attending doctor at the Spine Centre of Xinhua Hospital, affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine. He said that the 10-month-old baby boy was admitted to the Paediatrics Department of the People's Hospital of Mojiang County in Pu'er, Yunnan province, with fever and convulsions last December, reported the outlet.

That is when the doctors discovered that he was covered in needle wounds. The infant also had a tip of a broken needle embedded in his neck, which led to him undergoing spine surgery.

The doctor said, “The child had a high fever, possibly due to rust on the needle. However, three to four days after the operation, his temperature dropped and he was transferred out of intensive care.”

Social media is enraged, with many urging strict punishment for the parents. According to the outlet, an individual wrote, “That child is so pitiful, born into the wrong family. Please do not let the biological parents raise him any more.”

Another posted, “How terrifying. I cannot believe someone could be this cruel in this day and age.” A third added, “So heartless. She should have stabbed herself instead. Just imagine how much pain that tiny baby must have felt.”

Authorities issue statement: In a joint statement issued by the Public Security Bureau, the health commission, civil affairs department and a women’s federation, it came to light that the needle wounds were caused by the infant’s mother.

The investigating team determined that the mother used the traditional folk "needling" method in an attempt to treat the baby during a fever or a cold. It was also discovered that the mother, surnamed Dao, did so whenever the child misbehaved.

It is unclear if Dao is facing any legal consequences.