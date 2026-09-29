Chinese seller says it's ‘very hard’ to work with Indian clients, gives 2 reasons

A Chinese electronics trader has sparked a debate by saying that it is hard to work with Indian clients. Jay Chen shared an Instagram video yesterday where he gave two reasons why he finds it tough to work with Indians. A Chinese trader opens up about working with Indian clients (Instagram/@cccallmejay)

Chen, whose Instagram bio states that he works in global sourcing and electronic components, said that many people across the world tend to view Indians as scammers. The people of the country also have a reputation for being price conscious, he said.

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What the Chinese trader said in video “Why is it very hard to work with the India client? So many people think that Indian clients don't have high quality. I think there are two answers,” the Chinese trader said.

First, he pointed to the price conscious Indian consumer, claiming that many Indian clients tell him his prices are too high. “The first is maybe most India clients will say, ‘Uh, just give me sample and your price is too high,’” he noted.

The second reason why people don’t want to work with Indians, Chen theorized, is because they are viewed as scammers. He did add a disclaimer, saying that his first overseas client was from India and that helped him kickstart his business.

“The second is that maybe there are so many Indian clients who are scammers,” Chen said. “But I think it's maybe cause my first client was from India, and I appreciate it. He gave me an order, and this is my overseas sale beginning.”