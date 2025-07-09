CPM workers threaten to burn down fish shop in Kerala amid Bharat Bandh: report

The Bharat Bandh called by central trade unions on Wednesday saw widespread disruption and scattered violence in Kerala, with public transport suspended and shops shut down forcibly. CITU workers take part in a protest in Kerala (CITU Kerala)

According to a Janmbhumi report, in Kozhikode's Mukkam, a particularly disturbing incident unfolded when protest supporters, led by T Viswanathan — a CPM district secretariat member and CITU state committee member — allegedly threatened to set fire to a fish shop if it remained open. Witnesses claim they threatened to pour kerosene and burn it down, forcing the shop to shut.

Similar pressure tactics were reported across the state, including the forced closure of a mall as police allegedly looked on.

Buses blocked in Kerala

A report in Manorama stated that protesters blocked Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses in Kochi and Kollam. People associated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) reportedly stopped a bus making its way to Amrita Hospital in Kollam.

In the constituency of Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar, who had assured regular KSRTC bus services, strike supporters blocked vehicles and halted operations. Long-distance buses, including services from Bengaluru, were also disrupted. A food stall at the Kozhikode KSRTC stand was shut down amid rising tensions.

Kumar had earlier said that buses would operate as usual on July 9, the day of the strike. This was rejected by CITU leader and convener of ruling Left Democratic Front T P Ramakrishnan, reported the Indian Express. Ramakrishnan said that bus drivers would have to take part in the strike.

What is this nationwide strike about?

A joint forum of 10 central trade unions has been staging a Bharat bandh, or a nationwide strike, since Wednesday morning in protest against the four labour codes, contractualisation, and privatisation of PSUs among others.

Left parties' trade unions are staging a 'Bharat Bandh', alleging that the central government is pushing economic reforms that weaken workers' rights, as per PTI.

The forum of ten central trade unions and their associates, which include, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), HMS, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) are participating in the nation-wide protest.