Deepika Padukone reacts to Roger Federer’s 'Fast and Furious' moment with parents during tuk tuk ride

Roger Federer took to Instagram to share a video that shows him enjoying laughter-filled moments with his parents Robert and Lynette Federer while in Thailand. In the video, the legendary tennis player is seen having a 'Fast and Furious' moment while on a tuk tuk ride. His video attracted comments from several people, including actor Deepika Padukone. The image is taken from Roger Federer’s 'Fast and Furious' moment video that prompted a response from Deepika Padukone. (Instagram/@rogerfederer)

“Fast and furious. Tuk-Tuk edition,” Roger Federer wrote as he shared the video. In the clip, he is seen recording his ride in a tuk tuk with a huge smile on his face. Within moments, another tuk tuk, with his parents as passengers, overtakes the tennis player’s vehicle. The video ends with him chuckling at the scene.

Take a look a this video by Roger Federer:

The video was posted nearly 18 hours ago. Since then, the share has collected close to 7.8 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

Deepika Padukone took to the comments section to share her reaction. “My Favourite Uncle Robert!” the actor wrote along with an emoji.

Deepika Padukone's reply to Roger Federer’s 'Fast and Furious' moment video. (Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

What did Instagram users say about this video of Roger Federer?

“Happy to see you enjoying life with your parents,” commented an Instagram user. “This has basically just become a Roger Federer travel account and I’m very pleased with it,” shared another. “Your laugh makes my day,” expressed a third. “Welcome to Thailand. We love you so much. Enjoy your time in our country,” posted a fourth.

Earlier, Roger Federer shared a series of pictures from his vacation in Thailand. The images show him riding on a boat and enjoying the local cuisine.

What are your thoughts on this video shared by Roger Federer? Did the clip leave you smiling?