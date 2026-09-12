Delhi man who once spent 4 hours commuting daily praises remote job: ‘WFH is the best’

A Delhi man has sparked a conversation about remote work after sharing how working from home has transformed his daily life. From spending hours commuting between Delhi and Gurgaon to working from different cities across India, he said the flexibility of a remote job has allowed him to enjoy life beyond work. A Delhi man shared how working remotely had helped him escape his exhausting four-hour daily commute. (Instagram/a4ajayyyyy)

(Also read: Mumbai woman says working from office does not mean higher productivity: ‘Office is way slower than WFH’)

Taking to Instagram, Ajay Sharma shared a video in which he reflected on the stark difference between his routine last year and his life now. He said he previously spent four hours travelling every day, in addition to working a nine-hour shift.

‘Companies should bring back work from home culture’ Expressing his gratitude for having a remote job, Sharma said, "Man, I'm actually very thankful that I have work from home, like I have a remote job. Last year, I used to travel four hours daily - Delhi to Gurgaon, Gurgaon to Delhi - with a nine-hour shift."

He then spoke about how remote work has given him the freedom to work from different places without being tied to a daily office commute.

"And this year, two months ago I was in Manali, one month ago I was in Delhi, for the past one month I've been in Goa, two days ago I was in Bangalore, and even right now, after finishing my work, I'm here with this view," he said.

Sharma concluded by making a case for companies to offer employees greater flexibility. "So I think work from home, remote jobs are the best. Companies should bring back work from home culture so that everyone can enjoy life like this."

Watch the clip here: