Delhi man who once spent 4 hours commuting daily praises remote job: ‘WFH is the best’
A Delhi man said remote work had changed his life after he previously spent four hours commuting every day.
A Delhi man has sparked a conversation about remote work after sharing how working from home has transformed his daily life. From spending hours commuting between Delhi and Gurgaon to working from different cities across India, he said the flexibility of a remote job has allowed him to enjoy life beyond work.
(Also read: Mumbai woman says working from office does not mean higher productivity: ‘Office is way slower than WFH’)
Taking to Instagram, Ajay Sharma shared a video in which he reflected on the stark difference between his routine last year and his life now. He said he previously spent four hours travelling every day, in addition to working a nine-hour shift.
‘Companies should bring back work from home culture’
Expressing his gratitude for having a remote job, Sharma said, "Man, I'm actually very thankful that I have work from home, like I have a remote job. Last year, I used to travel four hours daily - Delhi to Gurgaon, Gurgaon to Delhi - with a nine-hour shift."
He then spoke about how remote work has given him the freedom to work from different places without being tied to a daily office commute.
"And this year, two months ago I was in Manali, one month ago I was in Delhi, for the past one month I've been in Goa, two days ago I was in Bangalore, and even right now, after finishing my work, I'm here with this view," he said.
Sharma concluded by making a case for companies to offer employees greater flexibility. "So I think work from home, remote jobs are the best. Companies should bring back work from home culture so that everyone can enjoy life like this."
Watch the clip here:
His video highlights a debate that has become increasingly familiar among employees, particularly those living in large cities where travelling to and from the workplace can take up several hours of the day.
Social media users relate to his experience
The post drew reactions from social media users, many of whom agreed with Sharma's take on remote work and lengthy office commutes.
(Also read: Delhi woman calls out companies for monitoring employees ‘every minute’: ‘It hurts productivity’)
One user wrote, "Remote work really gives you your life back." Another commented, "Four hours of daily travel sounds exhausting." A third person pointed to the challenges of commuting between the two cities, saying, "Delhi to Gurgaon daily is a job in itself." Echoing Sharma's argument in favour of flexibility, another user wrote, "This is exactly why people love work from home."
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More