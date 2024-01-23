Dhenkanal forest officials help baby elephant reunite with mama. Watch

When a baby elephant was found stranded in a trench, forest officials in Dhenkanal, Odisha, acted quickly and came to its aid. The team worked to help the baby come out of the trench and ensure its reunion with its mother. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the incident on X and posted a few videos of the calf. Snapshot of the elephant stuck in a trench. (X/@Susanta Nanda)

IFS Susanta Nanda, in his tweet, wrote, “Staff of Dhenkanal detected an elephant calf stuck in a trench, with mother waiting nearby. A ramp was made in the trench at two-three places, and the calf was able to get out of it and reunited with its mother. All my thanks to team Dhenkanal.”

In one of the videos that IFS Nanda shared, you can see the calf stuck in a trench. Another clip shows the elephant coming out of the forest towards a road. Notably, one of the officials helps in guiding and assisting the elephant during this process. (Also Read: Elephant ensures safety of its calves in the wild, IFS officer shares video)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on January 22. Since being shared, it has received more than 12,000 views. The post also has numerous likes and various comments. Many thanked the forest officials for helping the lost calf.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Well done, team Dhenkanal. Keep up the good work. Applauds to all people involved in it."

A second shared, "Nothing is more satisfying than uniting a baby with a mother. Blessed are the souls who made it happen. Thanks to the team."

A third said, "Kudos to all of you."

"Thank you for your efforts," posted a fourth.