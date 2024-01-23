close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Dhenkanal forest officials help baby elephant reunite with mama. Watch

Dhenkanal forest officials help baby elephant reunite with mama. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 23, 2024 09:50 PM IST

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the incident on X and also shared how they helped the elephant reunite with its mama.

When a baby elephant was found stranded in a trench, forest officials in Dhenkanal, Odisha, acted quickly and came to its aid. The team worked to help the baby come out of the trench and ensure its reunion with its mother. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the incident on X and posted a few videos of the calf.

Snapshot of the elephant stuck in a trench. (X/@Susanta Nanda)
Snapshot of the elephant stuck in a trench. (X/@Susanta Nanda)

IFS Susanta Nanda, in his tweet, wrote, “Staff of Dhenkanal detected an elephant calf stuck in a trench, with mother waiting nearby. A ramp was made in the trench at two-three places, and the calf was able to get out of it and reunited with its mother. All my thanks to team Dhenkanal.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In one of the videos that IFS Nanda shared, you can see the calf stuck in a trench. Another clip shows the elephant coming out of the forest towards a road. Notably, one of the officials helps in guiding and assisting the elephant during this process. (Also Read: Elephant ensures safety of its calves in the wild, IFS officer shares video)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on January 22. Since being shared, it has received more than 12,000 views. The post also has numerous likes and various comments. Many thanked the forest officials for helping the lost calf.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Well done, team Dhenkanal. Keep up the good work. Applauds to all people involved in it."

A second shared, "Nothing is more satisfying than uniting a baby with a mother. Blessed are the souls who made it happen. Thanks to the team."

A third said, "Kudos to all of you."

"Thank you for your efforts," posted a fourth.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On