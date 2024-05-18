Doctor claims Indian women don’t participate in public dance while sharing video from China, get slammed

A doctor is receiving backlash from X users after posting a dance video from China and claiming that Indian women hardly participate in recreational activities that take place in public. The X user’s post has created chatter with many schooling the doctor. The image, taken from a video shared by a doctor, shows a group of women dancing. The doctor claimed the clip is from China. (X/@TripInChina)

Another X user initially shared the video with the caption, “Square dance in Shenzhen (a city in China).”

The doctor reshared the post and wrote, “This is such a bizarre sight for an Indian. You won't see this many women participating in any kind of recreational activity in our public spaces. The square dancing culture in China speaks volumes about the safety of women in general and the quality of public spaces in the country.”

Take a look at the post here:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the share has collected more than three lakh views. It has also accumulated nearly 3,500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X user say about this viral post?

“You have never seen or heard about the Garba dances in the Navratri festival, the folk dances of native Indian women in each state of India that have been happening for a long time, and also the recent trends of women dancing in public places,” posted an X user.

“You haven't seen women dance in public in India? And you call yourself an Indian. All those years wasted on you, child,” added another.

“Garba and Baraat dance just rolled their eyes so hard that they fell off,” joked a third.

“Although lakhs of instances exist, I will give you just one. ‘Navratri’ - men and women both dance in the same space in public,” joined a fourth.

“You've never seen a tribal festival?” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this post by an X user claiming that Indian women hardly dance in recreational activities hosted in public places?