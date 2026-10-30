Dog urinates on Delta plane, woman shares video of passengers agreeing to fly despite smell to avoid delay

A Delta flight made an unusual announcement before take-off after a dog reportedly urinated inside the aircraft during its previous journey. The pilot asked passengers to choose between waiting for the plane to be cleaned or taking off on time and putting up with the smell of dog urine. Passengers were given an unusual choice after a dog urinated on the plane. (Instagram/@jennifercoffey)

The video was posted on Instagram by user Jennifer Coffey, who explained what the pilot had told passengers. According to her caption, the pilot announced that a dog had relieved itself on the plane during the previous flight. He then asked passengers to decide whether they wanted the aircraft to be cleaned before departure or were willing to put up with the smell to avoid waiting.

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"So he asked for a show of hands how many passengers just wanted to deal with the smell to get home on time. Democracy!" Coffey wrote in the caption.

She also clarified that the flight was not hers. The video shows passengers raising their hands as the pilot asks whether they would prefer to leave on time, even if the cabin still smelled of dog urine.

Coffey later edited her caption to acknowledge the debate sparked by the clip. She wrote that she had not expected the video to be so divisive and urged people to be kind to one another, love their pets and support local animal shelters.

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