Donald Trump lookalike sings, sells pudding in Pakistan: 'Sahib, you won election, now visit here and eat my kheer’

In the bustling markets of Sahiwal, a district in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, a local food vendor has become a sensation due to his striking resemblance to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Saleem Bagga, 53, not only attracts customers with his unique appearance but also with his melodious singing. Saleem Bagga sells kheer, a traditional South Asian rice pudding, along a road in Sahiwal, Pakistan.(Reuters )

“We feel as if Trump has come here to sell kheer (pudding),” remarked Mohammad Yaseen, a resident who frequently buys the dessert from Bagga. “When he sings to sell kheer, we come down to him,” Yaseen added.

The singing vendor

Saleem Bagga sings songs while selling kheer, a traditional South Asian rice pudding, along a road in Sahiwal.(Reuters )

Bagga serves his pudding from a colourful wooden cart, dressed in a beige shalwar kameez and a black jacket to shield himself from the winter cold. Crowds gather around as he sings Punjabi songs to attract buyers. One of his favourites goes, “Now you come down to me my love, don’t delay, my eyes are tired of waiting.”

His distinctive blond quiff, a result of his albinism, has further cemented his reputation as a Trump lookalike. Local resident Imran Ashraf, who stopped to take a selfie with him, said, “His kheer is really delicious … we talk to him and we take selfies with him, and we tell our friends that we have taken these pictures with Trump.”

Bagga remains unfazed by the constant attention he receives in the market and his neighbourhood. “My face resembles Donald Trump, that is why people take selfies with me … I feel very good,” he said with a smile.

Extending an invitation to the President-elect, Bagga said, “Donald Trump sahib (sir), you have won the election, now visit here and eat my kheer, you will really enjoy it.”

