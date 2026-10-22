Dussehra is over elsewhere, but in Himachal's Kullu, the festivities have just begun

While Dussehra celebrations conclude on Vijayadashami in much of India, a hill town in Himachal Pradesh follows a different tradition. Here, the festival begins on the very day it marks the end of celebrations elsewhere. The centuries-old custom has its roots in the region's royal history and distinctive religious practices. Dussehra festivities in Kullu begin on Vijayadashami. (Representational image generated using AI)

Why Kullu celebrates Dussehra after Vijayadashami The tradition is linked to Raja Jagat Singh, who ruled Kullu in the 17th century. According to the Ministry of Tourism's Utsav portal, the king installed an idol of Lord Raghunath, a form of Lord Rama, brought from Ayodhya at the palace temple in Kullu.

Lord Raghunath subsequently became the principal deity of the valley, and the festival developed around his worship. Unlike in many parts of India, where Dussehra celebrations culminate on Vijayadashami with the burning of Ravana's effigies, the day marks the beginning of Kullu's week-long festivities.

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The role of Lord Raghunath in Kullu Dussehra Lord Raghunath remains the central figure of the festival. The celebrations feature a grand Rath Yatra, during which his decorated wooden chariot is pulled by devotees to Dhalpur Maidan. The procession is joined by village deities carried on elaborately decorated palanquins, accompanied by priests, musicians and devotees.

According to the official Kullu district administration website, the gathering reflects the region's deep-rooted religious beliefs and cultural traditions. The deities assemble to pay their respects to Lord Raghunath, bringing together communities from across the valley.

The festival also includes traditional music, folk performances and Nati dances, along with exhibitions and local markets. These activities make Kullu Dussehra a cultural gathering as well as a religious celebration.

How Kullu Dussehra differs from celebrations elsewhere In many parts of India, Dussehra is associated with Ramlila performances and the burning of effigies of Ravana, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Kullu follows a different tradition, with the arrival and gathering of village deities forming the centrepiece of the celebrations.

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The festival typically continues for seven days after beginning on Vijayadashami. In 2026, the official Kullu district website lists the International Kullu Dussehra celebrations from October 21 to 27.

Over the years, the event has grown into a major cultural attraction, drawing visitors who want to experience Himachal Pradesh's religious traditions, folk arts and local heritage.