Embarrassed NRI calls out fellow Indians on Germany flight: ‘Behave like human beings’

An NRI's Reddit post calling out fellow Indians living abroad for their unruly behaviour while flying has gone viral. The individual claimed that people coming to Delhi on a flight from Munich created chaos, spoke loudly, behaved rudely, and showed no regard for other passengers. The person urged others to “behave like human beings.” A Reddit user's post for fellow Indians has gone viral. (Unsplash/rparmly)

“Sometimes I (live in Krakow) am ashamed to be seen an Indian. The title says that, I want to ask as an Indian who also lives abroad to the Indians who live abroad too, why can’t you guys understand that your behaviour is seen by everyone,” the Reddit user wrote. The person listed nine instances that left him feeling "ashamed".

Social media found the post relatable:

Agreeing with the OP, a Reddit user wrote, “Playing reels and YouTube on speaker, loudly talking over the phone in a bus… oh man! I wish they understand how others feel about it. Civic sense must be taught and promoted loudly.”

Another posted, “Man, last time I flew from Mumbai to London, after the flight landed and people were getting off, we were all stood up and waiting in the aisle waiting for the queue to start moving. This young seemingly educated Indian dude taps my arm and asks me to make space for him. He can clearly see there's no space for anyone, so I ignored him. He taps again, I tell him that there's no space. Then he gives me a glare. I'm like where do you want me to keep my bag, on your head?”

A third expressed, “Well, as an expat I can confirm this is true, although I have travelled from India to Germany and back only 4 times, reading this hit me with a flashback of my travelling experience.”

A fourth commented, “I feel the same way. I have travelled internationally at least 50 times and had the same experience every single time. We never went through any cultural transformation or refinement, to fit into the modern world. All our governments have focused on keeping people divided and poor with no real emphasis on education, honesty, or etiquette.”

What are your thoughts on this post shared by the Reddit user?