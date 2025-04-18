Ex-IPS officer opens up about 8 completely different careers he pursued: 'This makes life exciting'

A former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer’s professional journey has sparked admiration and conversation on internet. Rajan Singh, also an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, shared a viral post on LinkedIn outlining the eight radically different career tracks he has explored—and expressed a desire to pursue even more in the years to come. On LinkedIn, former IPS officer shared his journey through 8 diverse careers.(LinkedIn/Rajan Singh)

An extraordinary career timeline

“Till now, I have experienced almost eight different career tracks—each very different from the other,” Singh wrote in his post. The list begins with his roots in electrical engineering, followed by his stint in the IPS for eight years. After leaving the force, he transitioned into strategy consulting with McKinsey, then moved on to become an investor at a private equity fund.

Not stopping there, Singh also briefly taught finance to investment bankers, ventured into tech entrepreneurship by building learning products, taught physics as an educator-entrepreneur, and is now focused on psychology and neuroscience-based training through his initiative, HabitStrong.

His vision doesn’t end here. “If I get to live and work long enough, I hope to experience another 8-10 career paths,” he added.

The value of variety

Singh reflected on the pros and cons of a multifaceted career, stating, “Doing just one thing allows you to go deeper into your craft… But diverse experiences help you see unrelated patterns, connect dots, and generate insights.” He coined this effect as “horizontal compounding,” offering a fresh lens on professional growth.

He concluded with a forward-looking perspective: “The age of learning one thing in college and milking it for the next 35 years is long over… That is what makes life exciting. Because every day is a new day—the game of life starts again.”

Check out the post here:

Internet applauds the insight

The post struck a chord with users who found Singh’s journey both relatable and aspirational. One user commented, “‘Horizontal compounding’ is such a great way to frame it. Diverse paths don’t dilute value—they multiply insight!” Another chimed in with admiration, “Your story, your life trajectory is so inspiring and astounding! Would also love to know about the challenges you faced.”

One user, on a similar path, shared, “I'm at 4. Hope to add a few more.” Another said, “Thanks for your insight sir. I am too like you—an engineering graduate turned content writer, now in hospitality.”