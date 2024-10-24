‘Fan waale Baba ki jai ho’: Shikhar Dhawan joins viral ‘Laddu Muthya’ trend. Watch

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is the latest to join the viral Laddu Muthya trend on social media. Sharing a hilarious video on Instagram, the cricketer was seen mimicking the viral Laddu Muthya Baba also known as ‘pankha baba’. In the video, Shikhar Dhawan can be seen channeling his inner Laddu Muthya baba.(Instagram/@shikhardofficial)

Videos showing the baba in a chair being lifted up to a ceiling fan which he stops with his bare hands and then blesses the men holding the chair have been doing the rounds on social media for a few weeks now.

In his video, Dhawan takes a seat on a chair while three men pick him up and two others are seen shaking and mimicking pankha baba's devotees. Following into baba's steps, Dhawan lifts his hand up to stop the rotating fan then takes his fingers and rubs them on the foreheads of his devotees. The shaking men settle down as they are "healed" by Dhawan's touch.

“Fan waale Baba ki jai ho,” he captioned the video which has a whopping 57 million views on Instagram.

Take a look at the hilarious viral video here:

The comment section was soon flooded by fans who enjoyed Dhawan’s fun side. While one called him “Entertaining Cricketer of The Year", another said “Now this should be the end of this trend. Even Shikhar bro jumped on the bandwagon."

Who is Laddu Muthya?

Many believe that Laddu Muthya was a disabled man who ran away form his home when he was young and came to Karnataka’s Bagalkote to become a saint and help the needy. It is said that he lived in the city for 20 years, blessing people and begging for alms.

Followers believe that the saint was blessed with divine power and wherever he went prosperity followed. Believers say that when he visited someone’s home, they would be blessed with sudden financial profit or if he stopped by a shop, their business would grow.

After witnessing his so-called miraculous powers, people began calling him “Laddu Muthya Avatar” as his name and influence grew in the region with many temples made for him. Reports say that Laddu Muthya died in 1993 and the baba seen in the viral reels is not actually Laddu Muthya but one of the priests of the temple dedicated to him.