'Ku**e ki aulad': FIITJEE chairman’s abusive outburst sparks outrage as viral video surfaces

A viral video featuring the chairman of leading coaching institute FIITJEE, allegedly verbally abusing employees during an official online meeting, has gained widespread attention on social media, sparking significant online backlash. DK Goel, FIITJEE chairman, came under fire after verbally abusing employees in a viral Zoom meeting.(Reddit/Silver-Ad5316)

The viral video

The viral footage, uploaded on Reddit, shows FIITJEE's chairman, DK Goel, on a virtual call with several centre heads. During the meeting, a staff member from the Thane branch raised a question about the company’s recent investment in the Edtech industry. Goel reacted with immediate and explosive anger. Although the staff member pointed out that the information was publicly available, this did little to calm Goel, who erupted with a series of harsh comments.

In the clip, Goel can be heard shouting: “Useless people… what kind of sh*t people are these? You know the name of your father, the person who has written this? Nonsense. Go ask your mother who your father is. Nonsense people.” He then became even more agitated, demanding, “Who is this bl**dy person? Throw him out of Mumbai!”

Watch the clip here; strong language is used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Escalating tensions

As the situation escalated, one of the attendees tried to intervene, suggesting that Goel remain calm and address the issue politely. However, Goel dismissed this advice, responding with an expletive-laden tirade, calling the person “b*stards” and saying, “Indecency ki hadd hai (this is the limit of indecency). Whoever this person is, I don’t want to see him in FIITJEE.”

The video has sparked widespread outrage online, with many users condemning Goel’s behaviour. “This is completely unacceptable in any professional setting,” wrote one commenter, while another said, “A chairman should lead with respect, not abuse. His behaviour is appalling.” Others expressed disbelief, with one remarking, “The way he treats his staff shows how toxic the work culture must be at FIITJEE.”

Public backlash

The reactions to Goel's behaviour have been largely negative, with many questioning the company's leadership and management style. One user pointed out, “No amount of success justifies treating people like this.” Others voiced concerns about the impact such behaviour might have on the reputation of FIITJEE, with one comment reading, “It’s time for FIITJEE to address the toxic environment in the company.”