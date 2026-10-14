Gujarat woman meets MrBeast on Day 365 of her challenge, gets ₹9.5 lakh for helping others: 'I saw all the good she’s done'

YouTube star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has gifted $10,000 (approximately ₹9.5 lakh) to Maya Gupta, an Indian woman from Gujarat who spent a year trying to meet him while helping people in her local community. MrBeast handed Gupta $10,000 to support her community work. (Instagram/@mrbeast)

Gupta finally met the YouTuber on Day 365 of her challenge, bringing an end to a year-long mission that she documented on social media. During the meeting, MrBeast said that he had noticed her efforts to feed people in her community and wanted to recognise her work.

“This is Maya, who’s been feeding her local community for the past year and tagging me in all her videos,” he said in a video shared on Instagram. “I saw all the good she’s done for her community over the last year. I wanted to give her a present, he added.

He then handed Gupta $10,000 to support her community work. Gupta indicated that she intended to share the money rather than keep it all for herself and continue helping others.