Harsh Goenka praises Mumbai Metro after first ride, says it outshines Paris, London and New York systems

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has heaped praise on the Mumbai Metro after travelling on it for the first time, calling the experience efficient, spotless and surprisingly uncrowded. Sharing selfies with fellow passengers on X, Goenka described his journey in detail and reflected on how the city’s public transport compares with global standards. Harsh Goenka’s first Mumbai Metro journey impressed him with global-level standards. (X/@hvgoenka)

(Also read: ‘Forget Shark Tank’: Harsh Goenka applauds Bengaluru kids’ startup pitch in viral post)

“Yesterday, for the first time, I travelled on the Mumbai Metro. I must confess, I was pleasantly surprised. The station was spotless. The train arrived exactly on time. It was efficient, organized, and remarkably uncrowded. And bumping into my office colleagues was a special bonus,” he wrote.

Goenka, who has travelled extensively across the world, went on to compare the Mumbai Metro with leading international systems. “Having been in Paris, London and New York metros, this experience was definitely the best. But this made me think. If we can build and maintain world-class metro systems, why can’t we demand the same standards for our roads?” he added.

Check out the post here: