Harsh Goenka praises Mumbai Metro after first ride, says it outshines Paris, London and New York systems
Harsh Goenka travelled on the Mumbai Metro for the first time, praised its cleanliness and punctuality.
Industrialist Harsh Goenka has heaped praise on the Mumbai Metro after travelling on it for the first time, calling the experience efficient, spotless and surprisingly uncrowded. Sharing selfies with fellow passengers on X, Goenka described his journey in detail and reflected on how the city’s public transport compares with global standards.
“Yesterday, for the first time, I travelled on the Mumbai Metro. I must confess, I was pleasantly surprised. The station was spotless. The train arrived exactly on time. It was efficient, organized, and remarkably uncrowded. And bumping into my office colleagues was a special bonus,” he wrote.
Goenka, who has travelled extensively across the world, went on to compare the Mumbai Metro with leading international systems. “Having been in Paris, London and New York metros, this experience was definitely the best. But this made me think. If we can build and maintain world-class metro systems, why can’t we demand the same standards for our roads?” he added.
Check out the post here:
His post quickly gained traction online, garnering more than 81,000 views within hours, along with numerous reactions from users who shared similar experiences.
Netizens react to Goenka’s remarks
Several users agreed with his assessment of the metro. “Absolutely agree. The Mumbai Metro is clean, punctual and far better than what many people expect,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Mumbai has a problem with people who dont follow the road discipline specially the 2 wheelers riders. Roads are improving though. Whatever you say Mumbai is Mumbai uncomparable.”
Some users echoed his concern about urban infrastructure gaps. “If we can manage this level of efficiency underground and elevated, why are our roads still struggling?” a comment read. Another added, “Public transport in Mumbai has improved massively. The metro is a game changer.”
A few responses highlighted civic responsibility. “Citizens must also do their part to maintain cleanliness and discipline,” one user said. Another remarked, “World-class infrastructure is possible in India. We just need consistent execution everywhere.” Yet another comment noted, “The metro shows what planning and accountability can achieve.”
