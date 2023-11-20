Herd of lions pounce on crocodile to feast on it. Watch

A video of a herd of lions jumping and attacking a crocodile has gone viral on social media. Since the video was shared, it left many viewers shocked. The clip was posted by the YouTube channel Latest Sightings. Lions feeding on crocodile. (YouTube/@Latest Sightings)

This sighting was captured on camera by Newton Mulenga, a tour guide at Busanga Plains within Kafue National Park, Zambia. According to Latest Sightings, "Busanga Plains is a unique ecosystem in the northern part of Kafue National Park. Known for its swampy terrain that floods during the rainy season, this area becomes a hub of wildlife activity. Among the inhabitants, thousands of lechwe antelopes and large herds of sable and roan antelopes thrive, providing an opportunity for nature lovers to view these very rare antelope." (Also Read: Lion sneaks up on a hyena eating its meal. Watch)

The clip shows a line crocodile in the middle of lions. It tries to escape however, it fails and ends up getting stuck in the herd.

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 91,000 views. The share also has close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

An individual wrote, "It's pretty rare for them to attack crocodiles. They must've been starving."

A second commented, "A once-in-a-lifetime sighting. Words cannot describe how rare this is."

"WOW. Rare incredible footage!" posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Desperate times call for desperate measures."

