Hilarious video shows this cat’s weekly routine. People find it highly relatable

Published on Nov 02, 2022 08:34 AM IST

The viral video showing a cat's weekly routine was posted on Instagram.

Taken from viral Instagram video, the image shows the cat.(Instagram/@uji_meow)
ByTrisha Sengupta

People usually follow a certain routine in their daily lives. Turns out, the habit is not just for humans but can be seen in cats too - or at least that is what this video suggests. Shared on Instagram, the video shows what a cat does every day. Many have commented how they relate to the video, there is a chance that after watching the clip you will say the same thing too.

The video is aptly captioned “Everyday I have nothin’ to do,” as it shows the kitty relaxing. The video is a montage of short clips that shows the kitty lying on its cat tree in different positions on different days of the week. It is one of such videos that may also leave you chuckling.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted nearly 23 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Hahaha that's me,” wrote an Instagram user. “I can relate,” shared another. “I want to be this cat,” posted a third. “Living the good life,” shared a fourth. Many showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

