‘Hindi is best bet’: Telugu woman reveals how Hindi helped her bond with Tamil husband

A Telugu woman shared that she was able to bond with her Tamil husband because they both spoke Hindi. In a post on X, Saiswaroopa Iyer said that while both her husband and she understood each other's language, they were unable to form conversations as neither of them spoke the other's language. The X user said while her husband and she understood each other's language, they were unable to form conversations.(Representational)

"I am Telugu. Husband is Tamizh. Each of us can understand the other's language but cannot form a conversation. Our common language - Hindi. Hindi helped us bond better," she revealed in her post.

Iyer said she was glad that both of them knew Hindi and it became their common language because speaking in English all the time "would have been super weird within family."

"I encourage everyone to learn an Indian language apart from mother tongue and Hindi is the best bet," she said.

When users asked her why they did not learn each other's mother tongues, Iyer replied that her husband's family was based out of Mumbai and he grew up speaking Hindi and felt comfortable talking in Hindi. "It started with English. But husband's comfort level with Hindi was better and he preferred it that way and I saw it over time. More laid back, relaxed and warm," she added.

Some users agreed with Iyer's point of view and shared their own trilingual habits at home. "Between my Tamizh and my wife's Malayalam; we also slip in Hindi, Marathi & English!," said one of them.

However, Iyer also emphasised that the decision to learn a second or third language to communicate should be voluntary and should not be imposed on anyone. "At the same time IT immigrants expecting locals in Bengaluru to converse in Hindi with them is annoying," she wrote.