Groom hugs his dogs after his wedding ceremony. Watch cute video

People who keep dogs as pets love them like family and want them to be a part of everything that they do in life. Their dogs are their whole world and they want their company even on their wedding day. Videos of dogs accompanying their humans on one of the most important days of their lives are always a delight to watch. Like this video shared on Instagram by a page thedoggodose that shows a newlywedded couple meeting with their dogs after their marriage. The video will definitely melt your heart.

In the video, the couple dressed in their wedding attire can be seen walking over to their two dogs, who are being held by leashes that have roses on them. The dogs can’t control their excitement after seeing them. The couple is given glasses of champagne but the groom quickly gives his glass to someone so that he can hug his dogs first.

“The only acceptable thing to say after getting married,” says the text on the video. “Hold my champagne, I gotta snuggle my dogs,” the text further reads.

It was posted five days ago and has so far received more than four lakh views.

Watch the adorable video below:

The post got an overwhelming response as people loved the gesture of the groom.

“He is winning in life,” commented an Instagram user. “They’re so excited,” said another. “The rose leashes,” posted a third.

The video was originally posted by the account fairytail_petcare which is a wedding day pet care service.

What do you think about this adorable video of the dog?