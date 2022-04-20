Human adopts puppy for senior dog. Sweet video shows their friendship

Dog videos posted online often turn into a source of joy for many on the Internet. Just like this video that involves a senior dog and a puppy its human adopted for it. There is a possibility that the video will fill your heart with a warm feeling.

The clip was originally posted on the Instagram page The Berner Bunch. It is a page dedicated the Bernese Mountain Dogs a human rescued. The video, however, gained people’s attention after being re-shared by another Instagram page. “We think it’s safe to say that @thebernerbunch made the right decision. Have you ever had a senior + puppy dynamic in your house?” they wrote while posting the video.

The wonderful clip opens to show a text. “May 2021: Wondering if I made the wrong choice bringing a puppy home for my senior dog,” it reads. The clip also shows the senior dog not exactly warming up to its younger companion. However, as the video progresses, people get to watch how the situation involving the two dogs changes for better.

Take a look at the wonderful video.

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 42,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

The video also received a reaction from the Instagram page where it was originally posted. “They have been perfect for each other. Weller has brought out a younger side of her that I didn’t even know the old girl had,” they shared.

“Incredible! The absolute right decision!” wrote an Instagram user. “Sometimes humans worry too much. A perfect match!” posted another. “Awww... that's sooo sweet!!! Bernese Mountain dogs are soooo sweet and lovable!!!” expressed a third. “I love this,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?