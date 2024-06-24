Maggot in chicken biryani? Swiggy offers Hyderabad man 64 refund for 318 order

In yet another horror of horrors, a Hyderabad resident claims to have found a maggot in chicken biryani ordered via Swiggy. The man raised a complaint with Swiggy, and the company offered him a refund of ₹64 for the foreign matter inside the food. Hyderabad: Maggot was found in chicken biryani ordered via Swiggy. (X/@Karlmarx__07)

“Mehfil biryani, Kukatpally. Bugs in chicken pieces,” wrote X user Sai Teja while tagging the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, on X.

The X user added, “This is the response from Swiggy - refund of 64rs for a bill of ₹318: Order Id - 178009783111586. Please stop ordering from Mehfil Kukatpally.”

The pictures shared by Teja on X show a maggot in one of the chicken pieces in biryani. The user also shared a screengrab of the conversation with Swiggy customer care.

“Got bug in piece,” wrote Teja in the chatbox.

The Swiggy customer care representative responded, “We’re sorry that the order did not meet your expectations.”

“Packaging of dishes is handled solely by the restaurant. However, since you are a valued customer of ours, we’d like to compensate you for your unsatisfactory experience. As a token of apology, we can offer you a refund of ₹64 for the affected items,” the messages further read.

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier, a resident of Gujarat claimed to have found a rat in sambar while dining at a restaurant in Ahmedabad. He raised the issue with the owner of the restaurant, but after an unsatisfactory response from him, the matter was escalated to the health department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The department promptly responded to the complaint and visited the restaurant’s kitchen. They found it open, with access to rodents and other animals and deemed it unsafe. The authorities further sealed the restaurant and issued a notice to the owner of the restaurant.

The notice directed the owner to address the food safety issues immediately to avoid any further repercussions.