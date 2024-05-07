‘I want someone to say Happy Birthday’: Man’s 911 call brings police to his doorstep. Watch

A video of what two police officers did while responding to a 911 call by a man is going viral on social media. In the bodycam footage by the Boston Police Department, the cops are seen giving a special surprise to a man who called the emergency service number asking someone to wish him “Happy Birthday”. The image shows the man whose call to 911 led police to respond to his doorstep. (Facebook/Boston Police Department)

“For anyone looking to end their week on a positive note, look no further! Here is a video of two of our officers responding to a 911 call asking for ‘someone to wish him a happy birthday’. The caller, after the fact, was quoted saying, ‘The officers made my day!’,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Facebook.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the now-viral video, the officers ring Chris’ doorbell and ask if it is his birthday today. In response, he says it indeed is, and he has turned 25. What follows next is absolutely heartwarming.

Take a look at the sweet video here:

The video, since being shared, has accumulated nearly 400 views. It has also collected tons of love-filled comments from people.

What did Facebook users say about this video?

“God bless the Boston police for their time and, more importantly, their compassion,” posted a Facebook user.

“Happy Birthday, Chris! Thank you to the officers that made his birthday special,” shared another.

“WTG BPD. Happy Birthday, Chris. I hope you had an amazing day. What a great surprise to open your door and see these Officers. Thank you, BPD from Polk County, FL,” expressed a third.

“BPD saved my Autistic daughter's life back in October. She reacted to a new medication and ran out of the house in busy traffic. Thank God for these two officers from C-6 who knew how to handle her with such gentle care,” commented a fourth.

“Thanks for doing this, everyone deserves a happy birthday,” wrote a fifth.

While some people wrote “Happy birthday” to wish the man, others showed appreciation through heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the police department’s gesture of making the man’s birthday memorable?