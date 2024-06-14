IAS officer goes green with plantable visiting cards. Internet wants one right away

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer took to X to share his innovative and sustainable approach to networking. Shubham Gupta, Municipal Commissioner of Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra, has visiting cards that have marigold seeds embedded in them. This means that instead of throwing away the card one can plant it in the soil, and it will grow into a marigold plant - bearing beautiful yellow-coloured flowers. Yes, you read that right! IAS officer's eco-friendly visiting card. (X/@ShubhamGupta_11)

“Anyone coming to my office from now on will get this card. It grows into a beautiful marigold plant when planted,” wrote the IAS officer while sharing a picture of his visiting card. He completed his post on X with hashtags “sustainable” and “green”.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Gupta’s visiting card bears his designation, contact information, and social media handles. The card also has a text that reads, “This card when planted, grows into a marigold plant.”

Take a look at the visiting card right here:

Gupta shared about his eco-friendly initiative on June 12. As expected, it caught the attention of many social media users. While many lauded his efforts for sustainable networking, others said that they wanted the seed-infused card right away.

“Great! Small actions do make a difference,” wrote X user Abhi and Niyu.

Another praised the IAS officer, saying, “Amazing initiative.”

“Amazing. Need one when you’re in Delhi,” expressed a third social media user.

A fourth commented, “Time to visit your office,” so that he can collect the card and plant it.

“Wow! Green visiting cards. Shubham ji, amazing initiative,” shared a fifth.

“What a brilliant idea. At a recent birthday party, I attended, they gave kids pencils which, when they become a small, need to be planted the last end of it had a seed which would germinate into a plant when potted. These are such brilliant ideas to enhance our nature,” posted another X user who goes by Nabiya.