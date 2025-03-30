If you crack this tricky maths puzzle in 8 seconds, you'll earn the title of ultimate problem solver

Brain teasers have always been a fascinating way to challenge the mind, engage in critical thinking, and put problem-solving skills to the test. Whether they involve logic, numbers, or wordplay, these puzzles often gain traction online, sparking lively discussions among netizens. A tricky maths puzzle went viral, sparking debates online.(X/@All_about_Math)

Mathematical brain teasers, in particular, attract a large following, as people enjoy testing their arithmetic prowess. If you’re a fan of such puzzles, here’s a fresh one that has been making waves on social media.

The maths puzzle

A brain teaser shared by the social media account ‘All About Mathematics’ has left the internet buzzing with excitement. The puzzle reads:

“A + B = 60, A - B = 40, A ÷ B = ?”

Check out the puzzle here:

This simple yet intriguing equation has drawn the attention of thousands of users, prompting intense discussions and multiple attempts to solve it.

Thousands engage with the teaser

Since being posted, the brain teaser has amassed over 9,000 views and more than 300 comments. Many users have eagerly shared their solutions, while others have debated over the correct answer.

One user confidently wrote, “The answer has to be 5! It’s just basic algebra.”

Another, however, disagreed, saying, “I got 4 instead of 5. Did I do something wrong?”

A third user added, “This was way too easy for me. Give us something harder!”

Meanwhile, some users admitted to struggling with the problem. One commented, “Maths was never my strong suit. I just came here for the comments.”

Another wrote, “I had to check my answer three times to be sure. Fun challenge!”

Some even joked about their confusion. One user humorously remarked, “Why did I open this post? Now my brain hurts.”

The internet’s craze for puzzles

It’s no surprise that brain teasers like this continue to capture the imagination of social media users. These puzzles not only provide a fun mental workout but also create an engaging online community where people come together to challenge their thinking skills.

So, have you cracked the puzzle yet? If not, give it a go and join the discussion!