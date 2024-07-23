‘I’m my husband’s private property’: Woman who criticised Indians in Canada slammed for old post

A woman who criticised the new wave of Indian immigrants in Canada is being slammed for an old Instagram post where she seemingly referred to herself as “colonized” and called herself the private property of her husband. The woman show wrote about Indian migrants in Canada has gone viral on X. (Unsplash )

Megha Lillywhite née Verma recently shared a post on X where she called new Indian immigrants “illiterate” and “low class.” She said that she and her family hate the Indians who are filling up Canada “because of how thoroughly they’ve damaged our reputation.”

Lillywhite said that the Indians who came to Canada earlier were educated, from the city, English-speaking and well-mannered. In her highly polarising X post, she wrote: “These new migrants, defiling the beaches and groping women, come from illiterate, low class backgrounds and have no sense of civic duty nor are they capable of learning. Class systems are real.”

‘Husband’s private property’

Lillywhite earned the internet’s wrath with her post, which racked up over 3.3 million views on the social media platform X. Her opinion was reiterated in other posts where she has made claims like “The west has improved every single country.”

Many social media users accused her of racism and catering to white Canadians. Some also dug up an old Instagram post where Megha Lillywhite called herself her husband’s property.

“I am the private property of my husband and I love it,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #blessed and #colonized. The post appears to have been deleted now, but screenshots are still circulating online.

“You will never be white,” wrote one person while sharing the screenshot.

“This kind of attitude sums up the mind-set of the Rishis and Suellas of the world. Thank you for sharing the post,” another said.

“Hard to find a people who hate as much as Indians hate each other,” a third X user posted.

According to her profile, Lillywhite is a professional writer specialising in art history, literature and science.