Anand Mahindra shares how he put his Axar shades to good use during India vs England match

Anand Mahindra always takes every chance to share his thoughts and opinions after any cricket match played by Team India. He did that after yesterday’s India Vs England semi-final in the ongoing T20 World Cup. In his share, he explained how he put his “Axar shades” to good use during the match. India vs England T20 World Cup: Anand Mahindra shared this photo of his Axar shades on X. (X/@anandmahindra, File Photo)

The business tycoon shared his post while replying to an old X share of his own. The post to which he replied was originally shared back in 2021. “I said I was going to get myself a pair of ‘Axar’s shades’ to commemorate the series win. Bought a pair (thanks Sporting Tool Relish!) & all set to watch the match tonight. I know, I know; no shades needed to watch TV & wife thinks I’m crazy but maybe it’ll be a good luck charm!” reads the caption. He also shared a photo of his shades.

Just a few hours ago, Mahindra re-shared his old post and wrote, “Remember my good luck charm - my 'Axar' shades? Well they were put to good use tonight.”

Since being shared, the X share has accumulated more than 78,000 views and counting. It has also collected nearly 5,300 likes and tons of comments.

“Sir, were you watching the match or continuing your Parampara? Prathista. Anushashan?” joked an X user.

“Can you please pass it on, boss? I need such luck in my life. I can share my address,” shared another.

While a third posted, “Where can I get these shades?” a fourth wrote, “Things we have to do to support our Indian Cricket team”.

India faced England at Providence Stadium in Guyana. England won the toss and decided to bowl first. After a nail-biting performance, Team India won the match by 68 runs. The team is set to face South Africa at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29. The winning team will pick up the coveted World Cup trophy.

