Indian artist who went viral with saree hula hoop dance grooves to Mukkala Mukkabla at Paris Olympics

“If I had 5 hula hoops on me, I’d be a twirling Olympic logo, I know!” was what Indian flow artist Eshna Kutty wrote while sharing a video on Instagram. The video shows Kutty juggling the hoop as she dances to an Indian song in Paris. What’s more, she is doing that in a saree with the iconic Eiffel Tower as the backdrop. Yes, you read that right! Indian artist juggling a hula hoop in a saree in Paris. (Instagram/@eshnakutty)

The video, which is in collaboration with Olympic Khel - the official Indian account for the Olympic Games by the IOC, shows Kutty dancing to Mukkala Mukkabla in Paris as she juggles the hula hoop. Kutty was dressed in a red saree and blue blouse. She completed her look with yellow sports shoes and hair tied in a bun.

“What a privilege to be in Paris with my hoops, supporting our athletes during the Paris 2024 Olympics!” Kutty said on Instagram.

She added, “I hope this saree flow gets you all pumped to go out and move, and make your own flow videos. Tag Olympic Khel with ‘LetsMoveIndia’ for a feature.”

Watch Eshna Kutty juggling the hula hoop while dancing in Paris here:

Kutty’s mother, Chitra Narayanan, also shared the video on X and expressed, “Countdown to Paris Olympics. It’s got my daughter Eshna Kutty into saree flow, supporting with her hoops. Go India.” She completed her post with several hashtags, including “LetsMoveIndia”.

The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially branded as Paris 2024, will commence on Friday, July 26 and will end on Sunday, August 11. Approximately 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) are expected to compete in the multisport event.

The official mascot for the event is the Olympic Phryge, inspired by the traditional Phrygian hats. It is in blue, white, and red colors of France's iconic tricolor flag, with the golden Paris 2024 logo prominently displayed across its chest. Around 10,500 athletes from 206 NOCs will compete.

The last Olympic Games were held in Tokyo, Japan in 2020. Los Angeles, in the US, will host the next Olympic Games from 14 to 30 July 2028, while Brisbane, in Australia, will host the Games in 2032.