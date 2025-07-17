Indian wedding and Chinese funeral take place side by side in Malaysia neighbourhood

Indian weddings are regarded as happy and auspicious occasions, filled with colour, music, and blessings. Funerals, on the other hand, are sad and serious, often considered unlucky for celebrations to happen nearby. An Indian wedding and a Chinese funeral took place side by side in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan.(Pexels (Representational Image))

But in the town of Tampin in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan state, two families from different cultures shared the same street on July 5. One held an Indian wedding and the other a Chinese funeral, showing the world what true respect and unity look like.

According to a South China Morning Post report, the funeral was for the mother of a local Democratic Action Party politician of Chinese origin. On the other side of the street, an Indian family had booked a hall for a wedding celebration.

Quiet exchange of respect:

Instead of conflict or complaints, both families acted with kindness. The politician, surnamed Wong, said he didn’t want to affect his neighbours’ happy day. He even comforted them, saying his mother passed away peacefully at the age of 94, which is considered a “joyful funeral” in Chinese culture.

He also informed the Indian family that no religious rituals would happen in the evening, so they could continue their celebration.

In return, the Indian family turned down their music and asked guests to park away from the funeral area, the Malaysian news outlet China Press reported.

In many cultures, funerals are considered unlucky for newlyweds, while the lively spirit of weddings is thought to clash with the quiet mourning of a funeral.

But what happened in Tampin was a reminder that respect and understanding can rise above old beliefs.