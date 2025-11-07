Influencer Jojo Sim walks through Tokyo in white socks to see if streets are really clean; see what happens

Jojo Sim, an influencer, has sparked massive discussion online after taking on a challenge to test whether Tokyo’s streets are really as spotless as people say. The influencer, seen in a now-viral video, walked through the city wearing only a pair of white socks - no shoes, no sandals - to see how clean the streets actually are. The video, which has gained traction on Instagram, shows him stepping onto Tokyo’s sidewalks and crossing busy intersections filled with pedestrians and cars. The video was shared by influencer Jojo Sim.(Instagram/@jojosim)

After walking for around ten minutes, he finally stops, lifts his feet and reveals the surprising result: his socks are almost perfectly white.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Martin Scorsese guesses his own movies with clues from Letterboxd reviews. Watch cute video with daughter Francesca

Internet reacts to Japan’s clean culture

What makes this video stand out is not just the visual proof but what it says about Tokyo’s culture. People from around the world flooded the comment sections, praising Japan’s civic habits and sense of collective responsibility.

Viewers were quick to express their amazement. “I can’t even walk from my front door to the car without my socks turning grey,” one user wrote. Another commented, “This is why Japan will always be ahead. Clean streets, clean hearts.” Another person added, “Try that anywhere else and those socks would be black in 30 seconds.”

“One of my favourite countries for this reason,” wrote one viewer. Another added, “Try that at 3 am before the trucks come to clean everything. Love Japan - they work hard to keep it clean after all the drunk people go home or to their hotels.”

Many online users noted that even without trash bins on every corner, Japan manages to maintain its cities with minimal litter. “That’s discipline,” one comment read.

As one account summed it up, “Clean streets don’t happen by accident. They happen when everyone cares.”

Also read: The end of an era: Why the Farmers' Almanac is shutting down after 208 years

A culture rooted in respect, not rules

Tokyo is consistently praised as one of the cleanest cities in the world, and this viral clip adds to that reputation. What surprises many visitors is that most public areas lack dustbins or trash cans - yet the streets remain spotless.

According to locals, the reason lies not in strict enforcement but in social values. Residents often carry their trash home, and cleaning up after oneself is taught early in schools. It’s part of daily life, not an occasional effort.

FAQs

Who shared the video?

Influencer Jojo Sim shared the viral video.

How many likes did the clip receive?

The video received over 193,000 likes.

Where was the video filmed?

It was filmed in Tokyo, Japan.