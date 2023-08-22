Is this man 'floating' in the air? Viral optical illusion pic baffles netizens

Several images make us look at them twice. And a picture depicting just that has taken social media by storm. It shows a man ‘floating’ in the air. Yes, you read that right. (Also Read: Is this a 2D building? Internet reacts to baffling optical illusion) Snapshot of the man who seems to be 'floating' in the air.(Reddit)

"Wife took this on morning walk today. I can’t figure it out," wrote the Reddit user as he shared the image. The image shows the sun rising in the background and a man walking in a garden-like area. However, there is something seemingly off about the man in the image.

Take a look at the picture shared by the Redditor here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has received over 4,000 upvotes. The share has also received several comments with many trying to guess what the man is doing.

Here's what people are saying about this image here:

An individual joked, "Just a normal guy, in his boxer briefs, floating through the air toward a big camera mounted on a telephone pole. What’s the problem?"

A second posted, "I think he’s on a balance beam/bar that’s hidden by the bushes. The block-like stair things are the posts for two beams/bars at different heights at a 45° angle to each other. I have several parks in my town that have equipment set up like that. I have no idea what’s going on with the horns though."

A third commented, "Looks like he's standing on a wall behind the bushes."

"I think he’s balancing on a slackline. His right leg is bent backward for balance, and he is tilting slightly left. He is looking down. The horn mask is not a mask or even near him but something in the background, and the huge camera is a light on a light pole," added a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this image? What do you think it is?