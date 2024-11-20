Isha Ambani seen at Mumbai polling booth with bodyguards before casting her vote. Watch

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani arrived to cast her vote in the Maharashtra assembly election this evening. Earlier, Isha's brothers Akash and Anant accompanied their father Mukesh Ambani as the family reached a Mumbai polling booth to cast their votes. Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta also cast her vote. Isha Ambani arrived at the polling booth accompanied by heavy security.(X/PTI)

In a video, Isha Ambani was seen arriving at the polling booth accompanied by heavy security. Dressed in a casual blue shirt and white pants, Isha walked into the polling booth as her bodyguards followed her.

This was Isha Ambani's first appearance in public, days after she celebrated the second birthday of her twins - Krishna and Aadiyashakti.

Take a look at the video here:

After casting his vote, Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani posed for photographers along with son Anant Ambani. The two showed off their inked fingers while standing outside the polling booth.

Nita Ambani, the wife of the Reliance Industries chairman and Anant Ambani's wife Radhika Merchant were missing from the Ambani family entourage.

Maharashtra Assembly election today

All 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra are voting in single phase. As voting began at 7 am, several A-list celebrities, including Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit have cast their votes in the state capital Mumbai.

Bajaj Auto chairman Niraj Bajaj, another Mumbai based industrialist, was also photographed outside a polling booth in the city. The billionaire posed with his inked finger along with his wife Minal.

Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, took to social media to share a picture of his inked finger after casting his vote. “Our greatest personal wealth is our right to vote in the world’s largest democracy,” he wrote in a post on X.