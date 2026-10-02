‘It’s only 5 km away means nothing’: 23-year-old French man shares 3 things he learnt after moving to Mumbai

Moving from Paris to Mumbai at 23, French Instagram user Nico has found himself adjusting to a very different pace of life. Three weeks into his move, he has already learnt that getting around the city can be an experience in itself. From traffic and food to learning Hindi, he shared some of the things he has discovered since starting a new life in Mumbai. French man shares his first impressions of life in Mumbai. (Instagram/@nico_in_mumbai)

In an Instagram post, Nico looked back at his first few weeks in the city and shared three things nobody had warned him about before the move.

‘You will lose your sense of distance’ The first lesson was about Mumbai’s famous traffic and the way it changes how people think about distance.

“You will completely lose your sense of distance. ‘It’s only 5 km away’ means absolutely nothing here,” Nico wrote.

He said his daily routine has also started revolving around things he perhaps did not have to consider in the same way before moving.

(Also Read: ‘Why is Goa so expensive?’ Indian traveller compares festive holiday costs with Bali and Vietnam)

“You will start planning your day around traffic, heat, chai and where you can get the best food,” he wrote.

His third lesson was perhaps the biggest change of all.

“You will very quickly realise that your old definition of ‘normal life’ doesn’t really apply anymore,” Nico said.

But rather than seeing the differences as a problem, he appears to be enjoying the experience.

Watch the full video below: