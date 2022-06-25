Kartik Aaryan shares pics of his adorable dog Katori, posts sweet caption

Pet parents never miss an opportunity to share pictures or videos of their cute furry companions. Kartik Aaryan too did the same and shared beautiful images of his pet baby named Katori. Along with the pictures, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor also posted a sweet caption. There is a chance that the images will leave you saying aww – and that too repeatedly.

“My constant Cheerleader,” the actor wrote and posted two images. Both of them show the dog perched atop a small table. What is beautiful to notice is the newspaper kept in front of the dog featuring news about Kartik Aaryan.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered more than 7.7 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Such a cutie!!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww Katori,” posted another. “Our constant #Katori Cuteness,” expressed a third. “Shezada ki Shezadi,” commented a fourth.

Recently, while speaking at an event, Kartik Aaryan shared why he named his pet Katori, the Hindi word for bowl. “She is Katori Aaryan because jab woh gharpe aayi thi she looked like a bowl. Itni choti si and katori jaise hi dimaag mai tha. Toh isliye katori rakh diya naam, uska haircut bhi katori jasisa hai [When she came she was so small like a bowl. Also, her haircut looked like that. So, we decided to name her Katori],” the actor shared.

What are your thoughts on the post?