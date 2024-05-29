Kerala spice king buys Ferrari Roma worth over 3 crore: ‘Adding a prancing horse to the garage’

A businessman in Kerala recently bought a Ferrari Roma to his collection of luxury cars, saying he has added “a prancing horse to the garage”. Dr Viju Jacob, known for his passion for cars, is the executive chairman of Synthite Industries, billed as the world’s largest spice extract firm. Dr Viju Jacob and family with his new Ferrari Roma. (Instagram/dr.viju.jacob)

"Introducing the newest addition to my life: the stunning Ferrari Roma. It is not just a car, but a nod to the carefree and pleasurable lifestyle of 1950s and ‘60s Rome," Jacob wrote on Instagram earlier this month, sharing glimpses of his new supercar.

"Its timeless design and unparalleled performance make every drive a breath of fresh Italian air. Here’s to many miles of joy, speed, and elegance."

He shared photos of himself and his family posing with the sleek silver car.

Watch the video of the Ferrari Roma here:

Viju Jacob is the eldest son of CV Jacob who founded the company in 1972. Apart from India, Synthite Industries has its footprints in several countries including China, USA, Brazil and Vietnam.

Viju Jacob has a fleet of luxury cars such as Range Rover Sport, BMW M340i, BMW M2 Competition and Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, photos of which he has posted on Instagram.

“I have been in love with cars from my school days. When I joined Synthite my father gifted me a new Fiat car. During my second year in the company, he got me a Mercedes Benz on my birthday,” he told Onmanorama in an interview in 2016.

Ferrari Roma Specs

Ferrari Roma's price starts at ₹3.76 crore (ex-showroom). The Italian sports car is a four-seater that falls in the coupe segment. The luxury car has two doors, two seating rows and can seat up to four people.

The supercar has an average claimed mileage of 8.9 kmpl. This depends on the type of fuel and drive conditions.

