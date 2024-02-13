 Kiss Day 2024: X users celebrate the day with hilarious memes | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Kiss Day 2024: X users celebrate the day with hilarious memes

Kiss Day 2024: X users celebrate the day with hilarious memes

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 13, 2024 02:58 PM IST

On Kiss Day people share a kiss on this day to show their love and affection for their partner. However, many people are marking this day with memes.

Valentine's week is all about showing your significant other how much you care by making thoughtful and romantic gestures. Today, February 13 marks Kiss Day. As the name suggests, people share a kiss on this day to show their love and affection for their partner. Not only that, but several individuals also surprise their partners with gifts and love-filled messages.

Kiss Day 2024: Snapshot of a meme shared on X.(X/@WeRWht_WeR98)
Kiss Day 2024: Snapshot of a meme shared on X.(X/@WeRWht_WeR98)

While couples around the world are marking this day by sharing kisses, people on X have taken a different route. Several netizens are posting various hilarious memes to celebrate Kiss Day. (Also Read: Happy Kiss Day 2024: Know date, history, significance and how to celebrate the seventh day of Valentine's Week)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Check out a few memes here:

Valentine's week started on February 7 with Rose Day. After Rose Day, couples celebrated Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12, and Kiss Day, today on February 13. Finally, people will celebrate Valentine's Day tomorrow, February 14. On Valentine's Day, people surprise their partners with gifts, wholesome messages, and may even go out on a date.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On