Kiss Day 2024: X users celebrate the day with hilarious memes

Valentine's week is all about showing your significant other how much you care by making thoughtful and romantic gestures. Today, February 13 marks Kiss Day. As the name suggests, people share a kiss on this day to show their love and affection for their partner. Not only that, but several individuals also surprise their partners with gifts and love-filled messages. Kiss Day 2024: Snapshot of a meme shared on X.(X/@WeRWht_WeR98)

While couples around the world are marking this day by sharing kisses, people on X have taken a different route. Several netizens are posting various hilarious memes to celebrate Kiss Day. (Also Read: Happy Kiss Day 2024: Know date, history, significance and how to celebrate the seventh day of Valentine's Week)

Check out a few memes here:

Valentine's week started on February 7 with Rose Day. After Rose Day, couples celebrated Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12, and Kiss Day, today on February 13. Finally, people will celebrate Valentine's Day tomorrow, February 14. On Valentine's Day, people surprise their partners with gifts, wholesome messages, and may even go out on a date.