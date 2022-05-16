Little girl gives pep talk to her dad as he climbs a mountain. Watch viral video

When people are hiking or skiing in the hills and feel tired, they need some kind of motivation. A pep talk can do wonders at such a time and if it’s delivered by a kid, it becomes even more powerful. First it was the video of a two-year-old named Adia Leidums and then it was a kid named Aubrin Sage who could be seen doing the same. And these videos definitely make for a delightful watch for both kids and adults alike.

This particular video of a little girl named Emi, and her father, however, shows how she talks to her dad in a motivating way as he scales new heights. Quite literally. The video comes with a detailed caption, part of which reads, “My parents encouraged expression of emotions and showed us their emotions too. And in raising my own kids, the books I’ve read and podcasts I’ve listened to, really brought home the importance of doing this in order to raise emotionally intelligent children. Children who believe in themselves and have the positive self love that you all have been commenting on in Emi’s videos.”

The video was shared on Instagram on May 1 and has already gone all kinds of viral. It has received more than 7.3 lakh views and prompted people to post comments about this little girl's perseverance and support towards her family.

Actor Sharon Stone took to the comments section in order to post some emojis of heart-eyed faces and clapping hands. An Instagram user wrote, “So sweet that she encourages her daddy along the way.” “I feel like if Emi was telling me what to do next maybe things would go better,” reads another sweet comment. A third comment suggests, “Set up an Emi motivation pep talk number where people can call in and hear her recorded encouragement! I’d call every day, she is so precious!”

This little girl, just like the two other adorable munchkins mentioned above, also goes skiing and her videos are extremely adorable to watch. Take a look at some:

