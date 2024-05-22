 Lucknow teacher clicks selfie inside polling booth, suspended from duty as polling officer | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow teacher clicks selfie inside polling booth, suspended from duty as polling officer

PTI |
May 22, 2024 09:54 AM IST

The assistant teacher, who clicked a selfie inside a polling booth, was deployed on duty as Polling Officer (First) at polling station 112 in UP's Hamirpur.

An assistant teacher posted as a polling officer in Hamirpur for the Lok Sabha elections has been suspended for clicking a selfie inside the polling booth.

The Lucknow teacher, who allegedly took a selfie inside a polling booth, also captured photos of voters (Representational image). (File Photo)
The Lucknow teacher, who allegedly took a selfie inside a polling booth, also captured photos of voters (Representational image). (File Photo)

Ashish Kumar Arya, an assistant teacher at Girls Primary School, Umri in Muskara Development Block in Hamirpur district, was deployed on duty as Polling Officer (First) at polling station 112 of Shri Vidya Mandir Inter College, Hamirpur, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said in a statement on Tuesday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Polling officer suspended in Hamirpur, re-poll ordered in Farrukhabad booth

Rinwa said that it is alleged that Arya took selfies with his mobile phone and took photographs of voters on the day of voting, which is a clear violation of the instructions of the Election Commission.

He said that due to this "serious violation", the District Basic Education Officer of Hamirpur has suspended Arya and has attached him to the Block resource centre in Muskara.

Also Read: Meet 104-year-old Indirabai Bhat who has voted in every poll since 1951

The Block Education Officer headquarters has been designated as the investigating officer to probe the matter, the statement said.

The Chief Electoral Officer has cautioned the polling personnel to strictly follow the instructions of the commission during the election process and avoid any kind of inappropriate activities, it said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Lucknow teacher clicks selfie inside polling booth, suspended from duty as polling officer

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On