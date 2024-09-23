Lucky Ali’s magic was the perfect balm for Coldplay ticket heartbreak, even the Ambanis sang along

Nita Ambani attended a Lucky Ali concert in Mumbai last night, where she was filmed singing along to one of the Indipop legend’s most iconic songs. She was accompanied by son Anant Ambani. The chairperson of Reliance Foundation was filmed humming ‘O Sanam’ as Lucky Ali performed his most popular track on stage at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Nita Ambani was spotted attending a Lucky Ali concert in Mumbai on September 22.(Instagram/@ambani_update)

Videos shared by a fan page on Instagram show Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani seated in the second row of the concert venue. Nita Ambani was also filmed leaving NMACC after the concert, although she made a brief stop to greet the paparazzi before exiting.

Lucky Ali vs Coldplay heartbreak

The concert was attended by thousands of Mumbaikar, some of whom joked about not being able to score Coldplay tickets. Lucky Ali himself shared glimpses from the performance on Instagram, reposting Stories shared by his fans.

“Desi Coldplay vibes,” read one such Instagram Story reposted by the veteran singer. “Forget Coldplay tickets, take me here right now,” another person said.

Lucky Ali had earlier performed at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities. The younger Ambani scion had tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Mumbai on July 12 this year. The wedding was preceded by months of pre-wedding festivities - including a three-day bash in Jamnagar which saw several high-profile performances, including a concert by Rihanna.

Lucky Ali lit up the stage during the third day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Nita and Anant Ambani were not accompanied by other members of the billionaire Ambani family that has made several high-profile appearances in public in the last few months. A day earlier, the family’s elder daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta was filmed attending the Mumbai premiere of Peppa Pig’s new show.

While Nita and Anant Ambani were in India, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was spotted in New York with daughter Isha Ambani Piramal.

The father-daughter duo dined at Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna’s fine dining restaurant, Bungalow, in New York.