Lufthansa CEO’s wife flies to Germany after fatally running over woman in Italy

Vivian Spohr, wife of Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr, has left Italy and flown back to Germany after a hit-and-run case that led to the death of a 24-year-old babysitter. According to a report in La Repubblica, 24-year-old Gaia Costa was struck by a BMW SUV being driven by Vivian Spohr, the 51-year-old wife of Lufthansa chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr.

Vivian Spohr leaves Italy after fatal crash

The fatal accident occurred last Tuesday. La Repubblica reported that Vivian has already left the Italian island of Sardinia and gone back to Germany despite being under investigation. A New York Post report added that she had no legal requirement to stay in Sardinia.

“Vivian Spohr, who was involved in the tragic death, expresses her dismay and deep regret over this very serious accident,” said her attorney, Angelo Merlini, adding that Vivian is “at home in Germany but is ready to provide all the information requested by investigators as soon as the Prosecutor's Office deems it appropriate.”

What did Lufthansa CEO’s wife do in Sardinia?

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Gaia Costa was using a pedestrian crosswalk when she was mowed down by a BMW X5. Vivian Spohr was behind the wheel of the BMW during the crash in the Italian seaside resort of Porto Cervo.

Costa, a babysitter, died from severe head injuries even though paramedics worked for 20 minutes trying to revive her.

Initial reports suggested that the Lufthansa CEO’s wife fled the scene. She allegedly continued driving until she was waved down by onlookers. However, these reports were rubbished by her attorney.

“Contrary to what was previously reported, Vivian Spohr stopped after the accident and provided first aid to the girl,” her lawyer was quoted as saying by The Sun on Saturday.

"However, after an initial attempt at resuscitation, Vivian Spohr lost consciousness and fainted." Merlini claimed that Vivian struck the 24-year-old at “very low speed”.