Man dies on Singapore Airlines flight, wife thanks doctor who tried to save him

A Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore to Milan turned distressing after a passenger died mid-air despite efforts by doctors on board to save him. The deceased man's wife, in tears, later thanked the doctor for trying to save her husband.(Pixabay)

According to a report by CNA, the incident happened on flight SQ378 in the early hours of Wednesday.

Dr Desmond Wai, a gastroenterologist from Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre, was travelling with his family for a holiday to Milan when an announcement was made over the cabin speakers asking if there was a doctor on board. Hearing the call for medical assistance, he immediately got up to help.

“Being a doctor, it’s my ethical duty to help,” said Dr Wai, who immediately went to assist.

Heartfelt thanks after tragedy:

At the back of the plane, Dr Wai found a middle-aged man lying on the floor as cabin crew prepared an automated external defibrillator (AED) and medication.

Together with two other doctors, Dr Wai performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and used the AED several times in an attempt to revive the man. “We have done it many times before,” he said, adding that the crew was well-trained and followed procedures calmly.

After about half an hour, the team saw no signs of recovery and decided to stop. “I’m sorry to say we failed, but that’s life,” said Dr Wai. “Part of a doctor’s life is to be called and to help as much as we can.”

The man’s wife, in tears, later thanked Dr Wai for trying to save her husband. "Thank you, doctor, for trying," she said.

The cabin crew also expressed their gratitude to the doctors, with some becoming emotional after the experience. Many of them had never witnessed a death on board before, Dr Wai shared.