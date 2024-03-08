Man slams Maurya Express train for its 'bad condition', says 'Bhagwan bharose chal raha hai train'

X user Rahul took to the microblogging platform to highlight the 'bad condition' of the Maurya Express train. The user claimed that his friend who was travelling on the train shared a video with him, highlighting its deteriorating condition. In particular, the user noted that the nuts and bolts on the coach appeared to be 'loose,' and the walls were 'broken.' After his post went viral, many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. The official handle of Railway Seva also reacted to it. Snapshot of Maurya Express train coach which was shared on X. (x/@yesrahulkr)

"A friend of mine was travelling in the 15027 Maurya Express train yesterday. The condition of the train is so bad that air is coming from outside, all nuts and bolts are loose, and walls are broken. Bas bhagwan bharose chal rha hai train (This train is running on God's grace.)" Alongside he also shared a clip of the train. The video he shared highlights the deteriorating condition inside a coach. (Also Read: Woman accuses Delhi-bound train staff of overcharging for food, IRCTC responds)

This post was shared on March 7. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has close to 1,000 likes and numerous comments.

Railways Seva took to the comments section of the post and wrote, "For necessary action escalated to the concerned official @Drmljn. We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us, preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal." (Also Read: Man finds fungus in Amul yogurt served on Vande Bharat Express, says ‘this is not expected’)

Many others also reacted to the video and shared their opinions on it.

Another person also shared a video from the Maurya Express train, which showed a mouse under a seat.

