Mom chimpanzee nurses her newborn baby in Tamil Nadu zoo, viral pics win hearts

A baby chimpanzee is the new attraction at Tamil Nadu's Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), popularly known as the Vandalur zoo.

It was born to Gowri (Susie), a chimpanzee received from the Singapore zoo, on June 9, a AAZP release said on Friday.

"The mother and the baby chimpanzee are healthy and are under continuous monitoring of the veterinary team," it said.

The zoo, home to over 2,500 animals, had received a pair of chimpanzees from the Singapore zoo in October 2005.

"Gombe aged 28 and Gowri (Susie) aged 23 are one of the most attractive and precious wild animals of the Vandalur zoo," the park's deputy director said.

Chimpanzee is an endangered species which is endemic to the African continent, according to the release.

IFS officer Sudha Ramen took to Twitter to share two images of the mom chimpanzee nursing her newborn baby. "One of my favourites at d Vandalur zoo - Gowri, the female chimp has given birth to a baby chimp after many long years. As a team we had worked so much to improve d enrichment& diet of this pair. Happiness overloaded seeing d little one getting nursed by d mommy. Waiting to meet them," she wrote while sharing the images.

