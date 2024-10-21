Mukesh Ambani donates 5 crore to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines during visit. Watch

Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani travelled to Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams in Uttarakhand to seek blessing before Diwali. Dressed in a simple white kurta pyjama and a beige jacket, Mukesh Ambani was seen offering prayers while surrounded by heavy security.(Instagram/varinderchawla)

The industrialist embarked on the spiritual journey to the sacred shrines on Sunday and was welcomed by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). The billionaire is said to have donated ₹5 crore to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines, reported the CNBC-TV18.

Dressed in a simple white kurta pyjama and a beige jacket, Mukesh Ambani was seen offering prayers while surrounded by heavy security. The industrialist even posed for pictures in front of the temples as a crowd gathered to get a glimpse of him.

Take a look at the video here:

Nestled in the picturesque Himalayan region, the Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham hold immense religious significance for the Hindu community as they are part of the sacred Char Dham yatra. (Also read: Mukesh Ambani donates ₹5 crore to Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee)

Ambani family's sacred connect

Mukesh Ambani had visited the shrines last year as well but was accompanied by his family. In 2023, he visited the sacred shrines with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In 2022, the Ambani family reached Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham to seek blessings and reportedly donated ₹5 crore to the temples' joint committee.

Known for frequently visiting temples and donating to shrines, the Ambani family has previously donated a 20-kg gold crown of approximately ₹15 crore to the Lalbaugcha Raja idol in Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi. (Also read: Inside Radhika Merchant, Anant, Nita and Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi puja)

In 2023, Mukesh Ambani visited Guruvayur temple in Kerala and reportedly donated ₹1.51 crore to its 'annadanam' fund. Earlier, he visited Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh and made a hefty donation of ₹1.5 crore.

Significance of Kedarnath, Badrinath

It is believed that the the Kedarnath shrine, which one of the twelve holy Jyotirlingas dedicated to Shiva, was built by the Pandavas to please the deity. Lord Vishnu is said to have meditated at the Badrinath shrine, and it is believed that worshipping the lord in his Badrinath form and having a holy dip in the Alaknanda River can purify the soul.

(With inputs from ANI)